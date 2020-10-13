Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyprus to suspend its citizenship for investment programme

Tuesday's suspension comes after the Al Jazeera TV station aired a documentary on the programme. Undercover journalists posing as middlemen for an imaginary Chinese investor with a conviction surreptitiously filmed a senior Cypriot state official, a lawmaker and a lawyer allegedly offering to assist the process.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 15:02 IST
Cyprus to suspend its citizenship for investment programme

Cyprus announced it was suspending its citizenship for investment programme on Tuesday, following reports of abuses of a system that gives the rich a passport and visa-free travel throughout the EU.

The suspension of the programme, in its current form, would take effect from Nov. 1, government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos told journalists after an emergency session of the island's cabinet. For a minimum investment of 2 million euros, the Cypriot scheme provides passports that guarantee visa-free travel in the European Union, which it joined in 2004.

Criticised as opaque and fraught with the risk of money-laundering, the scheme is popular with Russians, Ukrainians and, more recently, Chinese and Cambodians. Tuesday's suspension comes after the Al Jazeera TV station aired a documentary on the programme.

Undercover journalists posing as middlemen for an imaginary Chinese investor with a conviction surreptitiously filmed a senior Cypriot state official, a lawmaker and a lawyer allegedly offering to assist the process. By law, a criminal record should disqualify a potential investor.

The persons filmed in the documentary claimed entrapment and said they had reported the matter to authorities months ago. Reuters reported in October 2019 that Cambodians in the inner circle of long-time leader Hun Sen, plus family members, had acquired passports, leading authorities to review the programme.

Another report by Al Jazeera in August this year said at least 60 individuals who acquired citizenship between 2017 and 2019 were high risk, and would probably not have qualified with new tighter rules since introduced.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

No national competitions unless all states allow reopening of pools: SFI

Swimming Federation of India SFI on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of conducting any competition in the country unless the pools are reopened for training in all the states following the coronavirus-induced break. Last month, the Ministr...

Govt does not look crime from the prism of caste or creed, says MoS Home Reddy

The NDA government does not believe in viewing crime from the prism of caste, creed or region as any crime is against humanity and peace, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said Tuesday. Reddy also said the government would never tolerate crime ...

Tamil Nadu Governor condoles demise of CM's mother

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday condoled the demise of Thavusayammal, mother of Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami EPS. Thavusayammal died in Salem in the early hours of Tuesday. She was 93. She suffered a cardiac arres...

CBI initiates inquiry after public prosecutor alleges he was punched in face by DIG

The CBI has initiated a fact-finding inquiry into allegations of its public prosecutor that a DIG punched him in the face for delaying the submission of a report pertaining to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals private secretary Rajinder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020