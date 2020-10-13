Left Menu
Army, Maha police conduct joint anti-terror exercise in Pune

The Indian Army and Maharashtra police organised a joint anti-terror exercise to coordinate their drills and procedures to counter any terrorist attack in Pune, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army and Maharashtra police organised a joint anti-terror exercise to coordinate their drills and procedures to counter any terrorist attack in Pune, an official said on Tuesday. The joint anti-terror exercise was organised by Agnibaaz Division (41 Artillery Division) of Southern Command of the Indian Army here at Lullanagar on October 9.

Quick reaction teams, dog squads, bomb disposal teams of the Army as well as an anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and a quick response team of the state police participated in the exercise. "The aim of the exercise was to harmonise the drills and procedures of both the Army and police for activating anti-terrorist quick reaction teams (QRTs) to counter any terrorist actions in Pune," an official release stated.

A simulated exercise scenario was built up regarding presence of terrorists in a residential accommodation in Lullanagar, based on which quick reaction teams of the Army initially established the outer cordon, it was stated. According to the release, a joint action was thereafter carried out by the Army's Counter-Terrorism Task Force (CTTF) and the police's quick response team to neutralise terrorists.

"It involved a room intervention drill, a search of the room for any unidentified items/explosives by dog squads and their neutralisation/diffusion by bomb disposal units," the release said. An equipment display was also organised, showcasing important equipment required for the exercise, which was carried out in keeping with the COVID-19 safety norms, with limited number of personnel, it said.

The exercise provided an opportunity for both the Army and police to cooperate, coordinate and streamline their drills and procedures, it was stated.

