Suspected jihadists kill 12 soldiers in central Mali

Suspected jihadists have killed 12 soldiers in two attacks in central Mali, the army said in a statement on Tuesday.

The first attack occurred overnight on an army base in Sokoura, killing nine soldiers. Three others were killed nearby on Tuesday morning as they headed to the scene of the first attack, the statement said. (Reporting By Tiemoko Diallo Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Catherine Evans)

Also Read: 'Internal stability necessary for peace in Afghanistan but ending malign external influence is equally important'