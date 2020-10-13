Left Menu
Five held for involvement in IPL betting in Indore

Five persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on IPL matches by Indore Crime Branch on Monday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 13-10-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:05 IST
Five held for involvement in IPL betting in Indore
Image Credit: ANI

Five persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on IPL matches by Indore Crime Branch on Monday. The Crime Branch conducted searches at two places last night.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Guruprasad Parashar said, "The first action was taken in the Annapurna police station area where three people were booking a bet on the ongoing match between Royal Challengers and Kolkata Knight Riders in a flat. Three accused--Chirag Jain, Aditya Sharma and Aman Tiwari were held from here." Rs 37,000 in cash, 31 mobile phone, two laptops and transactions worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from their possession, said police.

"Action was taken against them under the Gambling Act and the IT Act at Annapurna police station. At the same time, the second racket was busted at the area of Kanadia police station, where two people were caught while booking a bet. Accused, Sanjay Parmar and Ganesh Chaudhary were also booking bets on Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers," said Parashar. (ANI)

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

