Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharajganj woman sets herself afire near UP assembly: Police

The police identified the woman as Anjali Tiwari, belonging to Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh. "A 35-year-old woman from Maharajganj district alighted from an auto-rickshaw at the capital tri-section in Lucknow on Tuesday afternoon, poured some inflammable material on herself and set herself afire,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Somen Barma.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:11 IST
Maharajganj woman sets herself afire near UP assembly: Police

A 35-year-old woman on Tuesday set herself afire near the Uttar Pradesh assembly building but police managed to douse the flames and rushed her to hospital, where her condition is stated to be serious. The police identified the woman as Anjali Tiwari, belonging to Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh.

"A 35-year-old woman from Maharajganj district alighted from an auto-rickshaw at the capital tri-section in Lucknow on Tuesday afternoon, poured some inflammable material on herself and set herself afire,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Somen Barma. “Police personnel present at the spot put a bedsheet on her and tried to extinguish the flames,” said Barma.

She was rushed to the Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Civil hospital, where her condition was stated to be serious, he added. The Capital Tri-section is in the vicinity of the UP BJP office and is a VVIP area with heavy police presence being a permanent feature of the locality.

"The woman from Mahrajganj tried to immolate herself near the BJP office. She was residing with Asif Raja as her relationship with her husband was not good. Asif has now gone abroad,” said Lucknow Commissioner of Police Sujit Pandey. “We have taken her statements and the probe is on," he added.

A report from Gorakhpur quoted Maharajganj SP Pradeep Gupta as saying that the woman had demonstrated in front of Asif's parents’ house in the city on October 4. As per Maharajganj residents, the woman had begun living with Asif and converted to Islam in 2012 after a dispute with her husband. Asif went to Saudi Arabia around two and a half years ago and also started sending her some money in her account but he has stopped doing it for the last few months. The Mahrajganj police said the woman had not lodged any complaint on October 4 or even later when she was asked for it.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana MLAs allowed to use assembly flag on vehicle for identification

Haryana MLAs can now use a flag with the Vidhan Sabha logo on their vehicle so that they can be identified while travelling by road, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said at the state assembly here on Tuesday. The flag was unveiled by Chief Ministe...

Bengaluru violence; preliminary chargesheet names former Congress Mayor Sampath Raj as an accused

The Central Crime Branch probing the August 11 violence here over an alleged inflammatory social media post, has filed a preliminary chargesheet in a local court, naming former Congress mayor R Sampath Raj as an accused. Besides Raj, Congre...

India and Norway aim to expand trade ties

India and Norway on Tuesday carried out a comprehensive review of their fast expanding relationship and resolved to further boost trade and investment ties. The two sides deliberated on a range of key issues at a virtual meeting of the Indi...

Cycling-Africa's only pro cycling team in race for survival

South Africa-based NTT Pro Cycling is in a three-week race to find a new sponsor or face the prospect of having to fold before the 2021 season, cutting off a path for riders from Africa to compete globally. Africas only professional racing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020