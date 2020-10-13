Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. safety agency probes vehicle fires in Chevy Bolt EVs

U.S. auto safety regulators said Tuesday they are investigating reports of fires in three General Motors electric Chevrolet Bolt cars. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it was opening a preliminary evaluation after reviewing reports of three Bolt EVs catching fire under the rear seat while parked and unattended.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:33 IST
U.S. safety agency probes vehicle fires in Chevy Bolt EVs
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. auto safety regulators said Tuesday they are investigating reports of fires in three General Motors electric Chevrolet Bolt cars.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it was opening a preliminary evaluation after reviewing reports of three Bolt EVs catching fire under the rear seat while parked and unattended. NHTSA said "in the three cases identified, fire damage appeared to be concentrated in the EV battery compartment area with penetration into the passenger compartment from under the rear seat."

The probe covers 77,842 Bolt EVs from the 2017 through 2020 model years. GM said in an emailed statement it is "cooperating with NHTSA in their investigation and we are conducting our own investigation into these complaints as well."

NHTSA said the root cause of the fires is unknown. Smoke inhalation injuries were reported in a March 2019 incident in Belmont, Massachusetts. A Bolt caught fire in the driveway and the owner said strong fumes permeated the home during a three-hour fire requiring professional cleaning. The owners also reported they suffered headaches from contact with the smoke.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland cushions tough COVID-19 curbs with biggest budget package

Irelands government offered more support on Tuesday to those hit hardest by some of Europes toughest COVID-19 restrictions in a budget stimulus package that it said was unprecedented in the history of the state. Like other countries, Irelan...

Citigroup profit hit by consumer bank woes; warns of more pain

Citigroup Inc beat analysts estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven largely by a surge in trading, but its results underscored deeper troubles in its consumer bank that struggled with a decline in customers and spending. The b...

7th Sino-India military talks "positive", but no breakthrough in sight for speedy disengagement

The seventh round of military talks between India and China was positive and constructive, a joint statement by the two armies said on Tuesday, but there was no breakthrough in sight for speedy disengagement of troops at friction points in ...

Watson-Rayudu power CSK to 167 for 6

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu shared a 81-run stand but Sunrisers Hyderabad did well to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 167 for 6 in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. Watsons 42 off 38 balls was studded with one four and thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020