Naxal camp busted in C'garh; firearms, explosives seized

Security forces on Tuesday busted a Maoist camp and recovered two firearms and materials used for making IEDs, in a forest of Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said. Acting on intelligence inputs, the District Reserve Guard had launched an anti-naxal operation in the forests along the border Bijapur and Dantewada districts, inspector general of police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

While patrolling the area, a team of the District Reserve Guard located a Maoist camp in Endripal forest under Mitrul police station area, the official said. On sensing the presence of security forces, ultras fled the scene, leaving behind their belongings, he said.

Two .315 rifles, one 5-kg improvised explosive device (IED), switches used in IEDs, splinters, firecrackers, batteries, Maoist uniforms, literature and other camping materials were seized from the spot, he added.