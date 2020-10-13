Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hathras woman's late-night cremation violation of human rights: HC

It said the cremation in the middle of the night without following rituals violated the victim’s human rights as well as those of her family and relatives. The 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital a fortnight after her alleged rape by four men from her village in Hathras district on September 14.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-10-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:18 IST
Hathras woman's late-night cremation violation of human rights: HC

The Allahabad High Court has observed that the late-night cremation of the Hathras woman who died after alleged gang-raped was a violation of human rights for which the responsibility should be fixed. The Lucknow bench of the high court also directed the state government to lay down modalities for cremation in Hathras-like situations.

Considering the sensitivity of the issue, the court directed Uttar Pradesh officials, political parties and all others to avoid making any statement in public on it. A division bench of Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Rajan Roy also expected the electronic and print media to observe restraint while reporting and discussing the matter.

The order was issued Tuesday, a day after it was reserved when the bench heard the victim’s family and government officials. It said the cremation in the middle of the night without following rituals violated the victim’s human rights as well as those of her family and relatives.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital a fortnight after her alleged rape by four men from her village in Hathras district on September 14. She was cremated in the middle of the night in her village. Family members claimed that the cremation, which took place well past midnight, was without their consent and they were not allowed to bring home the body one last time.

The hurried cremation fuelled outrage over the incident and the high court took suo motu cognizance of it..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cycling-Africa's only pro cycling team in race for survival

South Africa-based NTT Pro Cycling is in a three-week race to find a new sponsor or face the prospect of having to fold before the 2021 season, cutting off a path for riders from Africa to compete globally. Africas only professional racing ...

Vaccine against COVID19 expected early next year in India, possible from more than one source

India is expected to have COVID-19 vaccine by early next year, and possibly from more than one source, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday, and hoped that 40-50 crore doses could be provided to 20-25 crore people in the coun...

UP: Over 18 quintals of milk powder seized, 2 held under Copyright Act

Two men have been arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida for allegedly selling milk powder in violation of the Copyright Act, police said on Tuesday.&#160; The police also seized 18.75 quintals of milk powder from a warehouse that was ill...

Ireland cushions tough COVID-19 curbs with biggest budget package

Irelands government offered more support on Tuesday to those hit hardest by some of Europes toughest COVID-19 restrictions in a budget stimulus package that it said was unprecedented in the history of the state. Like other countries, Irelan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020