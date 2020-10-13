Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mehbooba Mufti's detention was against basic tenets of democracy, says Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed happiness after the government has revoked the detention of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti saying that former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's detention was against the basic tenets of democracy.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 22:59 IST
Mehbooba Mufti's detention was against basic tenets of democracy, says Omar Abdullah
National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed happiness after the government has revoked the detention of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti saying that former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's detention was against the basic tenets of democracy. "I'm pleased to hear that Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty and was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba," Abdullah tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir Administration Spokesperson Rohit Kansal informed that Mehbooba Mufti is being released from detention."Ms. Mehbooba Mufti being released," he tweeted. "In exercise of the powers conferred under section 19(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, the Government hereby revokes the detention order dated February 2, 2020, issued by the District Magistrate, Srinagar, which was last extended for a period of three months vide Government Order dated July 31, 2020 of Mehbooba Mufti with immediate effect," Government of Jammu and Kashmir's Order read.

Soon after Kansal's tweet, Iltija tweeted from Mehbooba Mufti's account,"As Ms Mufti's illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off. May Allah protects you." In February this year, Abdullah and Mufti had been charged under the Public Safety Act - a stringent law that allows detention without trial for up to three months and multiple extensions.Abdullah was released by the administration in late March. Since then, he has been demanding Mufti's release.

Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention last year following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state. In July this year, Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was extended by three months. Farooq, and son Omar Abdullah, were released from detention in March.

In July this year, Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was extended by three months. Farooq, and son Omar Abdullah, were released from detention in March. Meanwhile, PDP spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari said that Mehbooba Mufti will hold a press conference on October 16.

"Party president Mehbooba Mufti would be addressing a press conference on Friday, 16th of October, 2020. Timing of the presser would be shared separately," PDP tweeted (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Wipro to acquire Eximius Design for $80 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit

Citigroup Incs outgoing chief executive came under fire on Tuesday for mistakes that have led to regulatory penalties during a conference call to discuss quarterly results, with analysts questioning his pay and why he is not leaving immedia...

Eli Lilly antibody trial paused due to potential safety concern

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment has been paused because of a safety concern.Out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety ...

COVID-19: NHRC sends advisories to ministries, state govts on protecting right to mental health

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the National Human Rights Commission has issued advisories to various ministries and states stressing on human rights aspects, including protection of rights to mental health of people, officials said on T...

Soccer-FA warns against breakaway as EFL clubs enthuse over proposals

English footballs increasingly bitter row over plans to change the structure and financing of the game descended into threats and warnings ahead of Wednesdays crunch meeting of Premier League clubs.The plans, backed by Liverpool and Manches...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020