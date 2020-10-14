ENDSARS: Police and stakeholders agree to meet demands of protesters

In the wake of the nationwide protest against SARS in Nigeria the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and other stakeholders had to agree to meet demands, which include halting the use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

Recall, President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and immediate response to the yearnings of citizens.

The government of Nigeria has also given the information on its official Twitter account, quoting that the government is agreeing to meet the demands.

In a statement by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity on Tuesday as quoted said the meeting, organized by the Office of the Inspector General of Police and National Human Rights Commission, was a multi-stakeholders' forum attended by leaders and representatives of civil society organizations in Nigeria, activists from the entertainment industry and the ENDSARS movement and development partners.

The statement reads, "A communiqué of Stakeholders' Meeting on the Implementation of the Recommendations of the Presidential Panel on the Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)."