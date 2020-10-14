Delhi: Father of Model Town accident victims calls for stringent action against minor driver

Hours after Delhi Police apprehended a 17-year-old boy minor in connection with a hit and run case in Model Town here wherein two children died and another was injured, Jaspal, father of the victims, called for stringent action against the minor driver. While talking to ANI, Jaspal said that the accused should be punished even if he is minor.

"If he is minor, why was he driving? My daughters died because of him. If he is 17, doesn't mean he shouldn't be punished," said Jaspal, who lost his 2 children in hit and run case. "God gave me 3 children, now two are gone and my son is critical...My whole family was with me, my children just went to cross the road and this happened. They would've been here if I had stopped them. The car was very fast," he added.

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended by the Delhi Police on Tuesday in connection with a hit and run case in Model Town here, in which two minor girls were killed and an adult and a six-year-old boy were injured. According to the police, the boy who is currently pursuing class 12 from a private school in Delhi, had hit four people on Monday evening.

The police said that they were able to track the vehicle and nab the teenager with the help of the broken pieces of the number plate and human intelligence. The vehicle is registered in the name of his uncle, the police said. A case was registered under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said that the father of the teenager will also be booked under the Motor Vehicle Act. (ANI)