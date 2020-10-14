3 armed men loot copper wires worth Rs 30 lakh in UP

3 armed men loot copper wires worth Rs 30 lakh in UPPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-10-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 15:27 IST
Three armed men in police uniform allegedly looted copper wires worth Rs 30 lakh from a transformer installed in a power station in Shamli district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Ambeta village under Thanabhavan Police Station area in the district on Tuesday, SHO Prabhakar Kentura said.
Efforts are on to trace the accused, he said. PTI CORR SRY
