Khalistani flag hoisting by SFJ: NIA conducts searches at 6 locations in Punjab

The case was re-registered by the NIA under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Insults to National Honours Act. The searched premises belong to accused Akashdeep Singh, Jogwinder Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Jaspal Singh and Ram Tirath. The cyber cafe belonging to Jaspal was also searched, according to the spokesperson.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 17:21 IST
The NIA has conducted searches at six locations in Punjab's Ferozpur, Ludhiana and Moga in connection with the hoisting of the Khalistani flag by cadres of the outlawed Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) organisation on the eve of Independence Day, an official said. The US-based separatist group SFJ is banned by the government for its alleged anti-national activities.

On August 14, two miscreants hoisted a yellow coloured flag with Khalistan written on it on the terrace of the four-storied building of the Deputy Commissioner's Office Complex in Moga, according to the NIA spokesperson. They also cut the rope of the Indian flag hoisted near the main gate and dragged it along with the rope, the official said.

The crime was committed by the miscreants at the behest of SFJ militant Gurpatwant Singh Pannu who had offered them cash rewards, the NIA official said. The case was re-registered by the NIA under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Insults to National Honours Act.

The searched premises belong to accused Akashdeep Singh, Jogwinder Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Jaspal Singh and Ram Tirath. The cyber cafe belonging to Jaspal was also searched, according to the spokesperson. During searches, various electronic items like pen drives, laptops, hard discs and other incriminating documents have been seized.

Further investigation was underway..

