Theft accused escapes after police team comes under attack in UP

A man remanded to police custody escaped after the security personnel were attacked by a group of villagers in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday. According to police, Sonu, arrested in a theft case, was brought to Ramda village in the district by Haryana police on Tuesday to recover a buffalo allegedly stolen by him. The police team was, however, attacked by a group of locals following which the accused escaped from the police custody.

A case was registered in this regard, police said, adding some villagers have been taken into custody. A search is on to trace Sonu, they added.

