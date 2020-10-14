Theft accused escapes after police team comes under attack in UP
A man remanded to police custody escaped after the security personnel were attacked by a group of villagers in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday. The police team was, however, attacked by a group of locals following which the accused escaped from the police custody. A case was registered in this regard, police said, adding some villagers have been taken into custody.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-10-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 17:51 IST
A man remanded to police custody escaped after the security personnel were attacked by a group of villagers in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday. According to police, Sonu, arrested in a theft case, was brought to Ramda village in the district by Haryana police on Tuesday to recover a buffalo allegedly stolen by him. The police team was, however, attacked by a group of locals following which the accused escaped from the police custody.
A case was registered in this regard, police said, adding some villagers have been taken into custody. A search is on to trace Sonu, they added.
PTI CORR SRY.