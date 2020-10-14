Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane to visit Nepal early next month

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane will travel to Nepal in the first week of November, the maiden high-level visit from India since ties between the two neighbours came under strain after the Himalayan nation came up with a new political map in May claiming several areas in Uttarakhand to be part of its territory.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:34 IST
Army Chief Gen MM Naravane to visit Nepal early next month
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@proshillong)

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane will travel to Nepal in the first week of November, the maiden high-level visit from India since ties between the two neighbours came under strain after the Himalayan nation came up with a new political map in May claiming several areas in Uttarakhand to be part of its territory. Officials said Gen Naravane will be conferred the honorary rank of 'General of the Nepal Army' by Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari during his visit, in continuation of an age-old tradition that first started in 1950, reflecting the strong ties between the two militaries.

India also confers the honorary rank of 'General of Indian Army' to the Nepal Army Chief. "The Chief of Army Staff will travel to Nepal early next month. The dates of his visit are being finalised," said an official.

During his visit, Gen Naravane is scheduled to hold extensive talks with the top military brass of Nepal including his Nepalese counterpart General Purna Chandra Thapa and Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel, the officials said. "Ways to further deepen defence cooperation between the two countries will be explored during the Chief of Army Staff's visit to Kathmandu," said a senior official.

The ties between the two countries came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8. Nepal protested the inauguration of the road claiming that it passed through its territory. Days later, Nepal came out with the new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories.

In the midst of the row, Gen M M Naravane said that there were reasons to believe that Nepal objected to the road at the behest of "someone else", in an apparent reference to a possible role by China in the matter. The comments triggered angry reactions from Nepal. India too had published a new map in November 2019 showing the areas as its territories.

After Nepal released the map, India reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and cautioning Kathmandu that such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it. In June, Nepal's Parliament approved the new political map of the country featuring areas which India maintains belong to it.

In its reaction, after Nepal's lower house of parliament approved the bill, India termed as untenable the "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims by the neighbouring country. India said Nepal's action violates an understanding reached between the two countries to resolve the boundary issues through talks.

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has been asserting that Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belong to his country and vowed to "reclaim" them from India. The Lipulekh pass is a far western point near Kalapani, a disputed border area between Nepal and India. Both India and Nepal claim Kalapani as an integral part of their territory - India as part of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district and Nepal as part of Dharchula district.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys to roll out salary hikes from Jan 2021; pay special incentive to junior staff

Indias second-largest IT services firm Infosys on Wednesday said it will roll out salary hikes and promotions across all levels effective January 1. Infosys is also giving 100 per cent variable pay, along with a special incentive for the se...

3 election candidates from Myanmar's ruling party abducted

Three election candidates from Myanmars ruling National League for Democracy party were abducted Wednesday by an unknown armed group in the western state of Rakhine, a party official said. Min Aung, a member of the Rakhine state parliament,...

Abject inaction of BJP-led government in Haryana prime cause for Delhi's pollution: AAP

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Wednesday claimed that the abject inaction of BJP-led government in neighbouring Haryana is a prime cause for Delhis increasing pollution. He further claimed that desp...

SCAORA says AP CM letter tends to "scandalise and breach independence of judiciary"

A Supreme Court lawyers body has condemnedthe act of unwarranted release of the letter written by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Chief Justice of India concerning a sitting judge of the top court saying it tends ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020