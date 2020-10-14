Direct Centre to frame builder-buyer, agent-buyer agreements: Plea in SC

A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking its direction to the Centre to frame a Model Builder Buyer Agreement and Model Agent Buyer Agreement to infuse transparency, reduce frauds and restrain promoters from indulging in arbitrary unfair and restrictive trade practices. The petitioner, BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, sought a direction from the Apex Court to protect the rights and interests of customers, in the spirit of aims and objects of the RERA Act 2016 and Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Indian Constitution.

All the states should also enforce Model Builder Buyer Agreement and Model Agent Buyer Agreement and take appropriate steps to avoid mental physical financial injury, read the petition. The petitioner also sought to ensure accountability towards customers and develop an effective mechanism to weed-out criminal conspiracy for wrongful gain, criminal breach of trust, dishonest misappropriation of buyers' money, committed by promoters and agents.

"Directions must be given to compensate the buyers for losses incurred due to inordinate delays on the part of promoters and to recover the money, misappropriated by promoters and agents under the garb of taxes, interests, penalties and other charges," the petition stated. (ANI)