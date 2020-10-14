Left Menu
Development News Edition

Direct Centre to frame builder-buyer, agent-buyer agreements: Plea in SC

A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking its direction to the Centre to frame a Model Builder Buyer Agreement and Model Agent Buyer Agreement to infuse transparency, reduce frauds and restrain promoters from indulging in arbitrary unfair and restrictive trade practices.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:46 IST
Direct Centre to frame builder-buyer, agent-buyer agreements: Plea in SC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking its direction to the Centre to frame a Model Builder Buyer Agreement and Model Agent Buyer Agreement to infuse transparency, reduce frauds and restrain promoters from indulging in arbitrary unfair and restrictive trade practices. The petitioner, BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, sought a direction from the Apex Court to protect the rights and interests of customers, in the spirit of aims and objects of the RERA Act 2016 and Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Indian Constitution.

All the states should also enforce Model Builder Buyer Agreement and Model Agent Buyer Agreement and take appropriate steps to avoid mental physical financial injury, read the petition. The petitioner also sought to ensure accountability towards customers and develop an effective mechanism to weed-out criminal conspiracy for wrongful gain, criminal breach of trust, dishonest misappropriation of buyers' money, committed by promoters and agents.

"Directions must be given to compensate the buyers for losses incurred due to inordinate delays on the part of promoters and to recover the money, misappropriated by promoters and agents under the garb of taxes, interests, penalties and other charges," the petition stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

EU should press ahead with digital tax plans, France says

The European Union should press ahead with plans for a bloc-wide digital tax in case global talks at the OECD to rewrite international tax rules fail, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.G20 finance ministers gave their...

Mnuchin says coronavirus relief deal unlikely before U.S. election

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Wednesday said he and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi were far apart on some details of another coronavirus relief package, and that an agreement would be hard to reach before the Nov. ...

Maha: History-sheeter murdered by friend

A history-sheeter was allegedly murdered by his friend following a brawl at Chankapur village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Ashwin Shamrao Dhone 24, police said.Dhone consumed li...

IMF ready to help Lebanon but needs partner in government -Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund is willing to work with Lebanon to solve its financial problems and restructure its debt, but needs a partner in the Lebanese government, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday. Speaking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020