Narrow escape for man caught in swirling flood waters in Hyderabad

A man escaped from the jaws of death after being swept away by swirling flood waters in the rain-soaked city as he was dramatically rescued by police with the help of locals on Wednesday, with a video of the horrifying incident going viral. The man seen almost drowning luckily came to a halt after coming across some object while being washed away at Falaknuma locality and was rescued, police said.

A short video clip of the man who was hurtling down even as local residents yelling for help while trying to reach out to him has gone viral on social media. TV channels also aired the video clip. Police said it was a miraculous escape as the man would have hurtled down into a major drain had he not come to a halt.

Some locals perched atop a building noticed him and alerted the police about the man. The policemen quickly passed on a rope to them and they, in turn, gave it to others who managed to pull out the man in trouble.

However, the personnel could not reach him in view of strong current in the water in the area and he was at a distance of about 200 metres, police said, adding they left the area after ensuring his safety. The city and other parts of Telganana witnessed torrential rains that triggered flooding and inundation of houses in several low-lying areas. At least 19 people died in rain- related incidents.