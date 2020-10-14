Left Menu
Development News Edition

Narrow escape for man caught in swirling flood waters in Hyderabad

A man escaped from the jaws of death after being swept away by swirling flood waters in the rain-soaked city as he was dramatically rescued by police with the help of locals on Wednesday, with a video of the horrifying incident going viral.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:00 IST
Narrow escape for man caught in swirling flood waters in Hyderabad

A man escaped from the jaws of death after being swept away by swirling flood waters in the rain-soaked city as he was dramatically rescued by police with the help of locals on Wednesday, with a video of the horrifying incident going viral. The man seen almost drowning luckily came to a halt after coming across some object while being washed away at Falaknuma locality and was rescued, police said.

A short video clip of the man who was hurtling down even as local residents yelling for help while trying to reach out to him has gone viral on social media. TV channels also aired the video clip. Police said it was a miraculous escape as the man would have hurtled down into a major drain had he not come to a halt.

Some locals perched atop a building noticed him and alerted the police about the man. The policemen quickly passed on a rope to them and they, in turn, gave it to others who managed to pull out the man in trouble.

However, the personnel could not reach him in view of strong current in the water in the area and he was at a distance of about 200 metres, police said, adding they left the area after ensuring his safety. The city and other parts of Telganana witnessed torrential rains that triggered flooding and inundation of houses in several low-lying areas. At least 19 people died in rain- related incidents.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Alpine skiing-Vonn urges athletes to be mindful of wellbeing amid unprecedented challenges

Winter Olympic athletes are facing enormous challenges ahead of the 2022 Beijing Games, former Olympic Alpine skiing downhill champion Lindsey Vonn told Reuters, as the COVID-19 pandemic has upended normalcy across the globe.With the 2020 S...

Supreme Court TV? Trump nominee has open mind on cameras

President Donald Trumps U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Wednesday she was open to at least one sweeping change for the nations top judicial body - allowing cameras into the chamber for the first time in its 230-year his...

'Trump's new visa rules credit negative for Indian IT industry, may impact margins by up to 5.80 pc'

Amendments to the H1-B visa rules introduced in its largest market US will shave-off Indian information technology companies profit margins by up to 5.80 per cent and impact the mid-tier players the most, a report said on Wednesday. The r...

Assam, Mizoram agree to settle border dispute, stress on coordination

Assam and Mizoram on Wednesday agreed to settle the border dispute and stressed on coordination to avert any future standoff, an official said. The two states committed to settle the border dispute at a district-level meeting held in view o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020