Man sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping daughter

A man along with his brother has been sentenced to 15 years in jail by a court here for raping his minor daughter

Special court (POCSO Act) on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the two convicts for raping the 13-year-old, government counsel Ram Sufar Singh said on Thursday

The case was lodged on March 14, 2016 by the coordinator of Childline in Pailani police station, Singh added.