Man sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping daughter

Man sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping daughterPTI | Banda | Updated: 15-10-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 12:40 IST
A man along with his brother has been sentenced to 15 years in jail by a court here for raping his minor daughter
Special court (POCSO Act) on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the two convicts for raping the 13-year-old, government counsel Ram Sufar Singh said on Thursday
The case was lodged on March 14, 2016 by the coordinator of Childline in Pailani police station, Singh added.