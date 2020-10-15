Army's EME commemorates its 78th year of raising

The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) of the Indian Army commemorated its 78th year of raising at the Western Command headquarters at Chandimandir near here on Thursday. Major General V R Deshmukh, the senior-most EME officer and other EME personnel in Chandimandir military station paid homage to brave martyrs of the Corps in a solemn wreath laying ceremony, a defence release said here.

The Corps of EME, also known as 'Eagles' have carved a niche for themselves in providing dedicated engineering support to the myriad equipment held with Indian Army, it said. "Since inception in 1943, the Corps has transformed itself to meet the technological challenges in the modern day battlefield and has shown tremendous resilience in adapting to the need of the hour, the release said. "The personnel of the Corps have excelled in developing innovative solutions and also have a major role in the push for indigenisation efforts. The Eagles have proved their mettle in all fields and lived upto their motto 'Karam-hi- Dharm'," it said.