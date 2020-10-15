Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oli sparks speculation by keeping defence ministry with himself in Cabinet reshuffle

However, Oli’s move to relieve Pokharel from the defence ministry and retain the portfolio with himself has sparked speculation in the Nepalese political spectrum and the media. "Pokharel, who is known for his tilt towards the North, has been transferred to the Prime Minister’s Office, apparently in a signal to New Delhi ahead of the forthcoming visit to Nepal by the Indian Army chief,” senior journalist and editor of Janamanch Weekly Pralhad Rijal said.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 18:30 IST
Oli sparks speculation by keeping defence ministry with himself in Cabinet reshuffle

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has reshuffled his Cabinet, keeping the key defence portfolio with himself, in a bid to strengthen his grip within the fractious ruling party and to allow smooth functioning of his government. Oli has inducted three new ministers, including Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel, and changed the portfolio of Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwor Pokharel.

However, the dissident faction of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal led by executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' was not satisfied with Oli’s latest move, which they considered as one-sided, a source close to the ruling party said. Oli and Prachanda, bitter political rivals, have been trying to shore up their base within the party in recent months.

The finance ministry had remained vacant for some time and the nomination of Poudel, who is also the general secretary of the ruling party, to the department was a normal phenomena, the party source said. However, Oli’s move to relieve Pokharel from the defence ministry and retain the portfolio with himself has sparked speculation in the Nepalese political spectrum and the media.

"Pokharel, who is known for his tilt towards the North, has been transferred to the Prime Minister’s Office, apparently in a signal to New Delhi ahead of the forthcoming visit to Nepal by the Indian Army chief,” senior journalist and editor of Janamanch Weekly Pralhad Rijal said. Indian Army chief Gen. M M Naravane is scheduled to visit Nepal in the first week of November and the details of the visit is being worked out, a Nepal Army spokesperson said in a statement.

Mainly there might be two reasons behind the removal of Pokharel from the defence ministry - one is his tussle with the Nepal Army leadership and another is that Oli wanted to send a signal to Delhi for holding a dialogue to resolve the border issue with India diplomatically, Rijal said. Pokharel also came under criticism when as the head of the Corona Crisis Management Committee he procured expensive medical supplies from China to fight the deadly disease without following proper procedures. He has been dragged in alleged irregularities in the procurement process.

Pokharel as head of the COVID Crisis Management Committee could not show a good performance in containing the infection in the country, and he has not been able to make good rapport with the Army, which is why he has been relieved from the defence ministry, said a senior Standing Committee member of the ruling party. However, senior advocate and political analyst Dinesh Tripathi said that the Oli government has been a failure in dealing with its neighbours as it has no clear cut vision regarding the country’s foreign policy.

The communist government neither took into confidence the northern neighbour (China) nor the southern neighbour (India) and it is being isolated internationally too, he pointed out. The defence minister’s growing tussle with the Nepal Army and poor handling of the corona crisis might be the reason behind his removal from the ministry, he said.

Removing Pokhrel as the defence minister is largely guided by his "not-so-good” relations with Army chief Purna Chandra Thapa, The Kathmandu Post reported, citing some knowledgeable sources. "The Army chief was especially not happy when the national defence force was dragged into controversy over the procurement of medical equipment to fight COVID-19,” the paper said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Man shot dead over dispute at meeting in UP's Ballia, CM orders suspension of officials

A man was shot dead on Thursday in front of local administrative officials over a dispute at a meeting for selection of ration shops in Durjanpur village in Reoti area here, police said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered suspension...

SOPs for cultural events: Artistes, crew need Covid-negative certificate, no entry without masks

The Culture Ministry released a new set of SOPs on Thursday for organising cultural programmes with adequate safety measures, making it mandatory for artistes and crew to furnish a valid Covid-negative test certificate, barring entry of vis...

Covid warriors can't march on empty stomach, say docs protesting pending salaries

Amid the crisis over pending salaries of doctors of civic body-run hospitals in Delhi, many medics on Thursday expressed their anguish over the issue, saying they would bravely combat the pandemic situation and serve people but Covid warrio...

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes sink as death toll rises

Hopes of a humanitarian ceasefire ending fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh sank further on Thursday as the death toll mounted and Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of launching new attacks. Armenia accused Turkey of blocking flights ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020