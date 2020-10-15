Rape case: Bhopal scribe sent to police remand for two days

A court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Thursday sent Bhopal-based newspaper owner Pyare Miyan, accused of sexually exploiting three minors here, to police remand for two days. Miyan was produced before special judge Renuka Kanchan who sent him in two days custody of local Palasia police, the public prosecutor said.

The police sought his remand with a plea that they needed to question him to build a strong case against him for sexually exploiting three minors in Indore, it was stated. Miyan was brought here from Jabalpur Central Jail in pursuance of a production warrant.

The 68-year-old was arrested from Srinagar in July, as he went absconding after five girls and a woman in Bhopal filed complaints of rape against him..