Odisha, Andhra Police to launch joint anti-maoist operations in border areas
Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday mutually agreed to cooperate and launch joint operations in border areas to counter Left Wing Extremism, officials said. A strategy was also worked out for future action and further cooperation between the agencies engaged in anti- maoist operations, sources said. The Odisha Police has also planned to enhance inter- state coordination with neighbouring Chhattisgarh, they said.
Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday mutually agreed to cooperate and launch joint operations in border areas to counter Left Wing Extremism, officials said. The director general of police of both the states held discussions over video conferencing to discuss the issues relating to growing maoist activities in the border areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, they said.
"The discussion was held on cooperation in intelligence sharing and joint operations," Odisha Police said in a statement. A strategy was also worked out for future action and further cooperation between the agencies engaged in anti- maoist operations, sources said.
The Odisha Police has also planned to enhance inter- state coordination with neighbouring Chhattisgarh, they said. Anti-maoist operations in Odisha are at present focused on five areas -- Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri, Tulsi Dongri area, tri-junction of Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada, Patdhara reserve forest area in Nuapada and Gandhamardan region at Bargarh-Balangir border, the sources added.
