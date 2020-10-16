Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former JMC commissioner's property attached by ACB in Jammu

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday attached property worth crores of rupees of former Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) commissioner Kuldeep Khajuria and arrested an ex-manager of the J-K forest corporation in separate cases of disproportionate assets, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-10-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 01:02 IST
Former JMC commissioner's property attached by ACB in Jammu

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday attached property worth crores of rupees of former Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) commissioner Kuldeep Khajuria and arrested an ex-manager of the J-K forest corporation in separate cases of disproportionate assets, officials said. A case was registered against Parvaiz Ahmad Bakshi, the then block manager in J-K forest corporation, for accumulation of huge immovable properties, they said.

The searches were conducted simultaneously in Srinagar and Jammu by the teams of ACB, they said. During searches, various incriminating documents were recovered leading to several properties of the accused.

The lifestyle of the accused officer was also found quite lavish and incommensurate with his status as a public servant and income thereof, they said, adding that he was arrested by the ACB. Nine kanals of land at Pattan, Baramulla worth Rs 87 Lakh and 7 Marlas plot with structure costing Rs 20 lakh was attached by the Anti Corruption Bureau.

In another case, Kuldeep Khajuria, former commissioner of JMC, was accused of acquiring huge properties and assets both movable and immovable worth crores of rupees in his name and in the name of his family members, the officials added. The assets and properties were raised by him during his service period by allegedly resorting to illegal and corrupt practices, they said.

The properties were found to have been acquired by him during his service period between 1984 and 2016, the officials said. Three flats and other properties worth more than Rs 1.5 crore were attached by the ACB, they added.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

LG expands its free content streaming service to OLED and NanoCell TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-EFL clubs reject Premier League's 'rescue' offer

The English Football League, representing the three divisions below the Premier League, has rejected a 50 million pounds 65 million COVID-19 bail-out offer from the top flight, the EFL said on Thursday. The Premier League made the offer on ...

Swimming-ISL keeps door open for absent Australians at Budapest event

International Swimming League ISL founder Konstantin Grigorishin is keeping the door open for Australias top swimmers despite most pulling out of season two of his pro series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Ten teams will be competing behind c...

HC slams PSC official for not providing copies of exam answer sheets to applicant

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, observing that its state public information officer SPIO has committed gross illegality by not supplying certified copies of answ...

Swimming-Multiple world champion Pellegrini tests positive for COVID-19

Multiple world swimming champion Federica Pellegrini has contracted COVID-19, the Italian said in a social media post on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who intends to take part in her fifth and final Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, was due to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020