Former JMC commissioner's property attached by ACB in Jammu

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday attached property worth crores of rupees of former Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) commissioner Kuldeep Khajuria and arrested an ex-manager of the J-K forest corporation in separate cases of disproportionate assets, officials said. A case was registered against Parvaiz Ahmad Bakshi, the then block manager in J-K forest corporation, for accumulation of huge immovable properties, they said.

The searches were conducted simultaneously in Srinagar and Jammu by the teams of ACB, they said. During searches, various incriminating documents were recovered leading to several properties of the accused.

The lifestyle of the accused officer was also found quite lavish and incommensurate with his status as a public servant and income thereof, they said, adding that he was arrested by the ACB. Nine kanals of land at Pattan, Baramulla worth Rs 87 Lakh and 7 Marlas plot with structure costing Rs 20 lakh was attached by the Anti Corruption Bureau.

In another case, Kuldeep Khajuria, former commissioner of JMC, was accused of acquiring huge properties and assets both movable and immovable worth crores of rupees in his name and in the name of his family members, the officials added. The assets and properties were raised by him during his service period by allegedly resorting to illegal and corrupt practices, they said.

The properties were found to have been acquired by him during his service period between 1984 and 2016, the officials said. Three flats and other properties worth more than Rs 1.5 crore were attached by the ACB, they added.