Sirens blare across Galilee as Hezbollah launches rockets, drones

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 7 (ANI/TPS): Sirens blared throughout the Galilee panhandle as Hezbollah launched rockets and aerial drones at northern Israel on Tuesday, the Israel Defence Forces confirmed. The military's Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted one of the "aerial targets" while another, likely a drone, fell in the area of Kibbutz Yiftah. That sparked a fire which caused minor damage. The army added that two other drones fell in open areas.

The IDF said there were no casualties. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attacks.

In addition, IDF troops fired artillery to remove a threat in the area of Aalma El Chaeb in southern Lebanon. The attacks came one day after another drone carrying explosives crashed into an army position near the northern city of Metula, killing two reserve soldiers. That attack came amidst a barrage of around 30 rockets. The IDF confirmed it tried and failed to intercept the explosive-laden drone.

The soldiers were identified as Master Sergeant (Res.) Dan Kamkagi, 31, from Oranim and Master Sergeant (Res.) Nahman Natan Hertz, 31, from Elazar. Israel responded with air strikes on Hezbollah positions in the areas of Ayta ash-Shab and Srebbine in Southern Lebanon. On Monday evening, fighter jets additionally struck a Hezbollah site in Mazraat Aaqmata in southern Lebanon.

Since October 7, nine civilians and 13 soldiers have been killed by the cross-border attacks, mostly from Lebanon. Around 250,000 Israelis from communities near the Gaza and Lebanese borders have been displaced from their homes since October 7, living in subsidized hotels or staying with relatives. While residents of Gaza-border area communities are slowly returning to their homes, Hezbollah leaders have indicated that they will continue their attacks to prevent thousands of residents of northern Israel from returning to their homes.

Israeli officials have been calling for Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from Southern Lebanon per UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War. At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Around 30 of the remaining 133 hostages are believed dead.(ANI/TPS)

