Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.African white farmers, rival Black protesters demonstrate over farm murder

White South African farmers and rival Black protesters demonstrated in the central town of Senekal on Friday over a murder case that has reignited racial tensions still simmering 26 years after the end of apartheid. The killing of Brendan Horner, a white man whose body was found tied to a pole at his farm in Free State province, sparked riots at the start of this month, and prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to make a statement urging South Africans to "resist attempts...

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:13 IST
S.African white farmers, rival Black protesters demonstrate over farm murder
Representative image

White South African farmers and rival Black protesters demonstrated in the central town of Senekal on Friday over a murder case that has reignited racial tensions still simmering 26 years after the end of apartheid.

The killing of Brendan Horner, a white man whose body was found tied to a pole at his farm in Free State province, sparked riots at the start of this month, and prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to make a statement urging South Africans to "resist attempts... to mobilise communities along racial lines". The farmers, who accuse the government of failing to protect them from violent crime, started arriving in pick-up trucks ahead of a court hearing in Senekal for Horner's two suspected killers. The farmers mostly wore khaki shirts and shorts, and a few wore military outfits.

"We are getting tired now of all the farm murders," said Geoffrey Marais, 30, a livestock trader from Delmas, where a woman was strangled to death two weeks ago. "Enough is enough. They (the government) must start to prioritise these crimes."

The radical Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who represent poor Black South Africans who feel left out of the country's post-apartheid prosperity, staged a counter-march attended by thousands of protesters wearing trademark red shirts and berets in the town centre. ECONOMIC INEQUALITY

The EFF blames South Africa's problems on what it says is a continued stranglehold of the economy by whites. Several buses full of EFF supporters drove past the farmers singing 'kill the boer (farmer)' out of the window as they headed into town.

"We are not scared of them. We are going to get them on Friday. We are going to face white men face to face," the EFF's firebrand leader Julius Malema was quoted as saying in the local press this week. "I'm here because of white people... taking advantage of us," EFF supporter Khaya Langile, who came from the Johannesburg township of Soweto.

Tensions have been heightened by a government plan to expropriate white-owned land without compensation as part of an effort to redress economic inequalities that remain stark a quarter of a century after the end of apartheid. Roughly 70% of privately-owned farmland in South Africa is owned by whites, who make up less than 9% of the country's population of 58 million.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

NCC, National Service Scheme & Bharat Scouts be deployed for assisting panel in monitoring stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana & UP.

NCC, National Service Scheme Bharat Scouts be deployed for assisting panel in monitoring stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana UP....

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended a birthday greeting to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and wished him a long and healthy life. Birthday greetings to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. Na...

SC directs chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, UP to help Lokur panel in surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt.

SC directs chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, UP to help Lokur panel in surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt....

SC appoints ex-judge of apex court Justice Madan B Lokur as one-man panel to monitor steps to prevent stubble burning.

SC appoints ex-judge of apex court Justice Madan B Lokur as one-man panel to monitor steps to prevent stubble burning....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020