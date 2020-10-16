Left Menu
Development News Edition

3-4 Rafale fighter jets to join Indian Air Force in November first week

Amid the ongoing China border conflict, Indian Air Force's (IAF) offensive capabilities will get a boost as 3-4 Rafale fighter jets would be arriving at the Ambala airbase in Haryana by the first week of November.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:09 IST
3-4 Rafale fighter jets to join Indian Air Force in November first week
Rafale aircraft (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing China border conflict, Indian Air Force's (IAF) offensive capabilities will get a boost as 3-4 Rafale fighter jets would be arriving at the Ambala airbase in Haryana by the first week of November. This would be the second batch of these French-origin fighter jet aircraft as the first batch of five Rafales had arrived in India on July 28 and were officially inducted on September 10 by the Narendra Modi government.

"The second batch of 3-4 Rafale fighter jets would be arriving in India by first week of November from France and preparations are on for their arrival in the country," government sources told ANI. "With the induction of these aircraft, the IAF would have 8-9 fighter aircraft which will be operationalised within a few days in view of the ongoing situation," they said.

The Rafale fighters have already been operationalised and have also been deployed in the conflict zone of Ladakh in the short duration of time they have been with the Air Force. An IAF team headed by Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Projects) Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari in France for reviewing the project as part of the annual routine meeting.

The Indian pilots are training there in France and by March 2021, the Indian side is likely to complete the training phase there. The IAF will deploy one squadron each of the Rafale combat aircraft at its airbases in Ambala in Haryana and Hashimara in West Bengal.

In September of 2016, India signed a deal with the French government and Dassault Aviation to acquire 36 Rafale fighter jets for over 7.8 billion euros to arrest the fall of combat squadrons and meet urgent requirements on the eastern and western fronts. The first five fighter aircraft were inducted in Ambala in presence of the French Defence Minister Florence Parry and Indian Chief Of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat along with the IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Finnish PM leaves EU summit as 'precautionary' measure

Another day at the European Union summit, another leader gone away. Finlands Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Friday that she had left the summit of heads of states and governments in Belgium on its final day as a precautionary measure after...

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 infection. The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha is home quarantined and has requested those who came in contact with him to follow protocol.I have tested positive fo...

Uncertain pace of recovery in global auto demand may continue to weigh on Tata Motors, JLR: Moody's

Moodys Investors Service on Friday said the uncertain pace of recovery in global auto demand will continue to weigh on Tata Motors Ltd TML and its wholly owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc over the next 12-18 months. However,...

China rapidly expands use of experimental COVID-19 vaccines

China is rapidly increasing the number of people receiving its experimental coronavirus vaccines, with a city offering one to the general public and a biotech company providing another free to students going abroad. The city of Jiaxing, sou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020