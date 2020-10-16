PM Modi's leadership helping Odisha come out of COVID-19 disruption, outlines Rs 22,000 crore help: Dharmendra Pradhan

Asserting that the sensitive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is helping Odisha come out of COVID-19 disruptions, Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel on Friday outlined over Rs 22,000 crore help extended to the state. Pradhan, addressing a press conference on the Modi government's COVID-19 stimulus and support package for Odisha, outlined various support extended to Odisha during the COVID-19 pandemic by the Government of India.

Calling PM Modi's leadership as 'sensitive' and 'responsive', he said the PM Modi-led government has helped the people of Odisha to come out of the disruptions arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown and in resuming the lives and economic activities thereafter. He said the PM Modi-led government is committed to the welfare of the people of Odisha and to boost its economy. He also outlined the support of over Rs 22,000 crore extended by the Government of India to the people of Odisha, which included support under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana covering PM Kisan, free refills under PM Ujjwala Yojana, transfer to Jan Dhan accounts, senior citizens, Divyangs and other beneficiaries.

Pradhan talked about the GST compensation released and allocated to Odisha and mentioned the rebate offered by PSUs of the Ministry of Power to DISCOMS in Odisha for power purchase and the allocation under Jal Jeevan Mission. Speaking about the support extended in healthcare to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Minister said it included Rs 102 crore central release, ICU beds, ventilators, PPE kits, N95 masks, Hydroxychloroquine and other support measures.

Pradhan also talked about the One Nation, One Ration Card and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package and again appealed to the Odisha government to allow the implementation of Ayushman Yojana in the state for the welfare of Odia people. (ANI)