Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi's leadership helping Odisha come out of COVID-19 disruption, outlines Rs 22,000 crore help: Dharmendra Pradhan

Asserting that the sensitive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is helping Odisha come out of COVID-19 disruptions, Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel on Friday outlined over Rs 22,000 crore help extended to the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:17 IST
PM Modi's leadership helping Odisha come out of COVID-19 disruption, outlines Rs 22,000 crore help: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the sensitive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is helping Odisha come out of COVID-19 disruptions, Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel on Friday outlined over Rs 22,000 crore help extended to the state. Pradhan, addressing a press conference on the Modi government's COVID-19 stimulus and support package for Odisha, outlined various support extended to Odisha during the COVID-19 pandemic by the Government of India.

Calling PM Modi's leadership as 'sensitive' and 'responsive', he said the PM Modi-led government has helped the people of Odisha to come out of the disruptions arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown and in resuming the lives and economic activities thereafter. He said the PM Modi-led government is committed to the welfare of the people of Odisha and to boost its economy. He also outlined the support of over Rs 22,000 crore extended by the Government of India to the people of Odisha, which included support under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana covering PM Kisan, free refills under PM Ujjwala Yojana, transfer to Jan Dhan accounts, senior citizens, Divyangs and other beneficiaries.

Pradhan talked about the GST compensation released and allocated to Odisha and mentioned the rebate offered by PSUs of the Ministry of Power to DISCOMS in Odisha for power purchase and the allocation under Jal Jeevan Mission. Speaking about the support extended in healthcare to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Minister said it included Rs 102 crore central release, ICU beds, ventilators, PPE kits, N95 masks, Hydroxychloroquine and other support measures.

Pradhan also talked about the One Nation, One Ration Card and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package and again appealed to the Odisha government to allow the implementation of Ayushman Yojana in the state for the welfare of Odia people. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Finnish PM leaves EU summit as 'precautionary' measure

Another day at the European Union summit, another leader gone away. Finlands Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Friday that she had left the summit of heads of states and governments in Belgium on its final day as a precautionary measure after...

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 infection. The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha is home quarantined and has requested those who came in contact with him to follow protocol.I have tested positive fo...

Uncertain pace of recovery in global auto demand may continue to weigh on Tata Motors, JLR: Moody's

Moodys Investors Service on Friday said the uncertain pace of recovery in global auto demand will continue to weigh on Tata Motors Ltd TML and its wholly owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc over the next 12-18 months. However,...

China rapidly expands use of experimental COVID-19 vaccines

China is rapidly increasing the number of people receiving its experimental coronavirus vaccines, with a city offering one to the general public and a biotech company providing another free to students going abroad. The city of Jiaxing, sou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020