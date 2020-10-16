Left Menu
Court issues non-bailable warrant against Uttarakhand minister, 3 MLAs in road-blocking case

A local court in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand has issued a non-bailable warrant against 16 people, including state education minister Arvind Pandey, three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and others for allegedly blocking a highway during an agitation at Jaspur in 2012.

ANI | Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A local court in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand has issued a non-bailable warrant against 16 people, including state education minister Arvind Pandey, three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and others for allegedly blocking a highway during an agitation at Jaspur in 2012. A Judicial Magistrate court here issued non-bailable warrant against 16 persons including Pandey, BJP MLAs Harbhajan Singh Cheema, Aadesh Chauhan, Raj Kumar Singh Thukral, former MP Balraj Pasi and others.

The court directed the district police authorities to form a special team to arrest the accused and produce them before it on October 23 and observed that non-compliance will be considered as contempt of court. The case pertains to the blocking of a road by the accused person during agitation to pressure the police to arrest the man, who had allegedly eloped with a woman belonging to another religion.(ANI)

