Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders hit out at Turkey's 'provocations' in the Med

“We deplore the actions and unilateral provocations of Turkey,” European Council President Charles Michel told reporters after chairing a summit of the 27-nation bloc's leaders in Brussels. Turkey redeployed its search vessel, Oruc Reis, near the Greek island of Kastellorizo, reigniting tensions with Greece over sea boundaries and energy drilling rights and casting doubt over the future of fresh talks aimed at resolving the dispute.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:59 IST
EU leaders hit out at Turkey's 'provocations' in the Med
“We deplore the actions and unilateral provocations of Turkey,” European Council President Charles Michel told reporters after chairing a summit of the 27-nation bloc's leaders in Brussels. Image Credit: Wikipedia

European Union leaders on Friday criticized Turkey for ratcheting up tensions with Cyprus and Greece after Ankara sent a ship back into the east of the Mediterranean Sea on a new energy exploration mission. "We deplore the actions and unilateral provocations of Turkey," European Council President Charles Michel told reporters after chairing a summit of the 27-nation bloc's leaders in Brussels.

Turkey redeployed its search vessel, Oruc Reis, near the Greek island of Kastellorizo, reigniting tensions with Greece over sea boundaries and energy drilling rights and casting doubt over the future of fresh talks aimed at resolving the dispute. The last round of talks was held in 2016. Turkey has also angered Cyprus with its decision to open the beachfront of the fenced-off suburb of Varosha in the divided island's breakaway Turkish Cypriot north. At their summit in Brussels, leaders said the EU "underlines the importance of the status of Varosha and reiterates its full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus." In the latest exchange of barbs, Turkey and Greece this week traded accusations about "provocations," including plans to hold military drills in the Aegean Sea later this month to coincide with each other's national public holiday.

Tensions between the two NATO allies and historic rivals flared over the summer and raised fears that open conflict might break out. Cyprus, in particular, has been pushing hard for the EU to impose sanctions on Turkey, which is trying to join the trading bloc. But on Friday, the leaders said only that they would "remain seized of the matter" and assess developments at their next meeting on Dec. 10-11.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted that "Europe does not take decisions from one moment to the next. It is like an ocean liner which takes a slow turn. When it turns, it takes a course which is very stable in the new direction in which it has chosen." "Τhe point where we will have to make decisions will be December. I still hope that we will not have to do so. But no one should doubt that Europe has the determination to do so if Turkey continues these actions. And measures will be painful, not symbolic," he said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

EU urged to review remdesivir supply deal after COVID trial results

The European Union should renegotiate a 1 billion euro 1.17 billion contract it sealed last week with Gilead for a six-month supply of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir after it showed poor results in a large trial, experts said on Friday. In a ...

India, Chile to add new momentum to ties; looking at firming up investment protection pact

India and Chile on Friday agreed to add new momentum in their cooperation in a wide-range of areas including trade, defence, energy, agriculture, mining and science and technology. A comprehensive review of the bilateral cooperation was ...

COVID-19: Rules in place for 'proxy cases', says Goa minister

People showing COVID-19 like symptoms but who have tested negative in RT-PCR tests will be considered as proxy cases and their records will be maintained separately in Goa, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday. The decision w...

COVID disrupts EU summit as pandemic casts new shadow over Europe

The resurgent coronavirus disrupted the EU leaders summit, only their third face-to-face meeting since the pandemic began, with the EUs chief executive and Finlands prime minister dropping out after coming near people who later tested posit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020