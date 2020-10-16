Kota man cheats people of securing jobs, arrested in MP's Indore

Left Menu
A man was arrested from Madhya Pradesh for having allegedly duped several people in Kota, Jhalawar, Indore and Devas cities of lakhs of rupees in the pretext of securing jobs in the Rajasthan government's medical and health department apart from facilitating license for medical shops, police said on Friday.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:30 IST
A man was arrested from Madhya Pradesh for having allegedly duped several people in Kota, Jhalawar, Indore and Devas cities of lakhs of rupees in the pretext of securing jobs in the Rajasthan government's medical and health department apart from facilitating license for medical shops, police said on Friday. The accused, who was subjected to questioning during remand as he was arrested three days ago in Indore, confessed to the police to have duped the people of lakhs of rupees. A local court in Kota here extended the accused man's police remand for one more day for further interrogation.

The accused, Banwarilal Bairwa, is a native of Pirawa town of Jhalwar district but had been living in various cities in Rajasthan and neighbouring MP. Kota City Superintendent of Police Gourav Yadav on Friday said one Mohanlal, a resident of Dadwada area under Bhimganjmandi police station in Kota district, lodged a report around 1.5 years ago in which he had alleged that Bairwa, who lived in a rented house in the same area, duped him of Rs 85,000 in the pretext of getting his two sons appointed as lower division clerks (LDC) in Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital (MBSH) in Kota.

The accused Bairwa, who is said to be in his late 30s, had introduced himself to Mohanlal as a resident doctor in MBSH and had claimed that his father-in-law was a senior officer in the state health department in Jaipur, whom he had also introduced to the victim, the SP said. Since the matter was related to cheating and fraud with unemployed youths, the Kota City SP took serious cognisance of the matter and formed a special team under the supervision of ASP (City) Praveen Jain and DSP Bhagwat Singh Hingad and led by Bhimganjmandi Circle Inspector Harshraj Singh.

The special team's investigating officer Subash Chand arrested Bairwa on the basis of his mobile phone location from Indore in MP three days ago, the SP added. The accused admitted to have duped several people from Kota, Jhalawar, Indore and Devas promising jobs in the health department and drug license for medical shops.

The accused would impersonate himself as a doctor or a medical representative and trap the people in his net to dupe them of their money, the police officer added. Several cases are lodged against the accused in Nayapura police station and Bhimganjmandi police stations of Kota, City police station in Jhalawar and police stations in Indore and Devas.

Banwarilal's aide Vikram Meena, a home guard and resident of Mahaveer Colony, who impersonated himself as the senior medical officer was arrested around a year ago. In another separate case of cheating, the accused duped one Satyanarayan Bairagi of Mandana town of the district of Rs 3 lakh in a joint partnership for a medical store and forged papers for the same, the police officer added.

