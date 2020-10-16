Sanjit Krishna sent to 5-day police custody in Assam recruitment scam case

Left Menu
He was the superintendent of police of Karimganj district where the question paper for recruiting unarmed sub- inspectors was allegedly leaked at his behest in the presence of other accused, some of whom have already been arrested, officials said. Meanwhile, the CID arrested one Debraj Das, a resident of Gandhinagar in Barpeta, in connection with the scam during the day, they said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:59 IST
Police officer Kumar Sanjit Krishna, arrested in connection with the Assam Police recruitment scam, was sent to five days of police custody by a court in Guwahati on Friday. Sanjit Krishna, the brother of Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup Metro, Devashish Hazarika.

The court sent him to five days of police custody for further investigation. Two other accused, Suraj Sarma and Rubul Hazarika, were also produced in the court at the end of their six-day police remand.

The court remanded them to another five days in police custody. Sanjit Krishna, an Assam Police Service (ASP) officer, was arrested by the CID on Thursday, following a marathon interrogation over the last few days.

Krishna is the highest-ranked serving official to be arrested so far in connection with the scam that has rocked the state. He was the superintendent of police of Karimganj district where the question paper for recruiting unarmed sub- inspectors was allegedly leaked at his behest in the presence of other accused, some of whom have already been arrested, officials said.

Meanwhile, the CID arrested one Debraj Das, a resident of Gandhinagar in Barpeta, in connection with the scam during the day, they said. He is being brought to the CID headquarters in Guwahati on transit remand, the statement said.

On October 10, around Rs 1.83 crore was recovered from his house, it said. Further, Rs 46.77 lakh in cash and gold ornaments weighing 920.34 gm were recovered during the day from a bank locker opened in his wife's name, officials said.

So far, multiple agencies of Assam Police have arrested 51 persons, including retired DIG Prasanta Kumar Dutta and BJP leader Diban Deka who was later expelled from the party, from different parts of the state and outside. On September 20, the question paper of the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors in Assam Police got leaked and the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) cancelled the test minutes after it had commenced across the state.

