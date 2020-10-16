Villager injured in Pak shelling along IB, LoC in J-K

A villager was injured when the Pakistan army on Friday resorted to heavy firing and shelling targeting forward areas and posts along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Kathua and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Pakistani rangers resorted to firing and mortar shelling along the IB in Manyari hamlet of Hiranagar sector in Kathua district, drawing retaliation from BSF troops, they said.

In the shelling, Ramesh Chander of Manyari was injured, the officials said, adding that he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Earlier in the day, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and intense shelling of mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector in Poonch district, a defence spokesman said.

On Thursday, a JCO was injured in Pakistan shelling in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district and was later shifted to hospital. Pakistan has violated ceasefire for 18 times this month.

On October 1, one Army jawan was killed and another injured when Pakistan army violated ceasefire and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in Krishnagati area of Poonch district, officials said..