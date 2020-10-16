Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM Sitharaman attends Development Committee Meeting with World Bank, IMF

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday attended the Development Committee Meeting of World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) through video conferencing where she shared the details of stimulus measures announced by the government during the COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 23:26 IST
FM Sitharaman attends Development Committee Meeting with World Bank, IMF
FM Nirmala Sitharaman attended a meeting with World bank and IMF officials on Friday through video-conferencing. [Photo/Ministry of Finance Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday attended the Development Committee Meeting of World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) through video conferencing where she shared the details of stimulus measures announced by the government during the COVID-19 crisis. "Smt @nsitharaman shared measures taken to combat #COVID19, including the first stimulus of USD 23 Billion to provide direct cash transfers and food security measures to the poor," the Ministry of Finance (MoF) tweeted.

"Smt @nsitharaman further said that more stimulus was given by a special economic package of USD 271 Billion - equivalent to 10 per cent of India's GDP - based on a clarion call by Hon'ble PM @narendramodi for Self-Reliant India," the MoF said. "Smt @nsitharaman welcomed the strong performance in Q4 of FY 2020 wherein @WorldBank has committed USD 45 billion for #COVID19 response," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out in five-storeyed building in Kolkata, several people trapped

A fire broke out in a five-storeyed residential building at Ganesh Chandra Avenue here on Friday night and several people are still trapped inside, officials said. The blaze broke out in the first floor of the building located in the northe...

Berlin court suspends bar curfew in backlash against anti-virus measures

A Berlin court on Friday suspended a late-night curfew on bars and restaurants, following other courts in overturning government-imposed measures meant to contain the further spread of the coronavirus.Berlins local government had imposed th...

Mamata inaugurates several well-known Durga Pujas in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday inaugurated several well-known Durga Pujas in Kolkata and urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 protocol during the festivities. Banerjee has virtually inaugurated over 70 Durga Pujas acr...

Deposition of U.S. Homeland Security whistleblower unlikely before election, lawyer says

A whistleblower and former official at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, who alleges he was pressured to stop providing assessments of Russian electoral interference, will likely not be deposed by Congress before the Nov. 3 election...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020