FM Sitharaman attends Development Committee Meeting with World Bank, IMF

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday attended the Development Committee Meeting of World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) through video conferencing where she shared the details of stimulus measures announced by the government during the COVID-19 crisis. "Smt @nsitharaman shared measures taken to combat #COVID19, including the first stimulus of USD 23 Billion to provide direct cash transfers and food security measures to the poor," the Ministry of Finance (MoF) tweeted.

"Smt @nsitharaman further said that more stimulus was given by a special economic package of USD 271 Billion - equivalent to 10 per cent of India's GDP - based on a clarion call by Hon'ble PM @narendramodi for Self-Reliant India," the MoF said. "Smt @nsitharaman welcomed the strong performance in Q4 of FY 2020 wherein @WorldBank has committed USD 45 billion for #COVID19 response," it added. (ANI)