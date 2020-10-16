Fire breaks out in residential building in Kolkata

A fire broke out on the first floor of a five-storeyed residential building at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in the northern part of the city on Friday night, a Fire Brigade official said. Some people are trapped inside the building and a rescue operation by the Fire Brigade and police personnel is underway, a Kolkata Police official said.

At least 10 fire tenders and a turntable ladder have been deployed to rescue those trapped inside and to douse the blaze, the official said. The fire has spread towards the upper floor, the Fire Brigade official said.