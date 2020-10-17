Left Menu
Pompeo seeks reversal of 'provocative' North Cyprus move to reopen Varosha

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 00:15 IST
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo Image Credit: ANI

U..S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced deep concern about Northern Cyprus' reopening part of a beachfront resort abandoned since Turkey invaded the island in 1974, calling it provocative and seeking its reversal, the State Department said on Friday.

Pompeo made the comments in a call with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, the Department said, referring to Turkish Cypriot authorities partial reopening of the beach town of Varosha, a former resort area fenced off and abandoned in no-man's land since the 1974 invasion divided the island. "The Secretary expressed deep concern and noted such a move was provocative and inconsistent with UN Security Council Resolutions 550 and 789 and not conducive to a return to settlement talks," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The Secretary urges a reversal of the re-opening," she added. "The United States continues to support a comprehensive settlement to reunify the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation, which would benefit all Cypriots and the entire region." An affluent neighborhood of high rise hotels, residences and shops, Varosha's 39,000 Greek Cypriot residents fled in the second wave of an invasion mounted by Turkey in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek inspired coup. It was sealed off by the Turkish military, and effectively left to rot.

