Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jewish leaders call COVID rules 'blatantly anti-Semitic'

The Manhattan federal court lawsuit filed late Wednesday accused the Democrat of making negative, false, and discriminatory statements about the Jewish Orthodox community as he imposed new coronavirus measures to counter the state's rising infection rate in so-called “red zone” areas. Cuomo's statements and actions were painful for residents in an area north of New York City where a man invaded a Hanukkah celebration in December and stabbed or slashed five people, the lawsuit said.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 17-10-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 02:11 IST
Jewish leaders call COVID rules 'blatantly anti-Semitic'
Representative image. Image Credit: coutts

Three Rockland County Jewish congregations are suing New York state and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying he engaged in a "streak of anti-Semitic discrimination" with a recent crackdown on religious gatherings to reduce the state's coronavirus infection rate. The Manhattan federal court lawsuit filed late Wednesday accused the Democrat of making negative, false, and discriminatory statements about the Jewish Orthodox community as he imposed new coronavirus measures to counter the state's rising infection rate in so-called "red zone" areas.

Cuomo's statements and actions were painful for residents in an area north of New York City where a man invaded a Hanukkah celebration in December and stabbed or slashed five people, the lawsuit said. Grafton Thomas awaits trial after pleading not guilty. The attack occurred in Monsey — near the New Jersey state line about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of New York City — where two congregations in the new lawsuit are based.

The state said six coronavirus clusters in areas comprising 2.8% of the state's population have appeared in Brooklyn and Queens, as well as Broome, Orange and Rockland counties, necessitating the closing of schools and nonessential businesses and limits on gatherings. The new measures announced Oct. 6 have resulted in temporarily limiting the size of religious gatherings in the COVID-19 hot spots to 25% capacity, or a maximum of 10 people.

The limits prompted several federal lawsuits, including two in Brooklyn and one in Albany. The latest lawsuit said Cuomo's order was "blatantly anti-Semitic, creating religious-observance based color coded 'hot-spot' zones directed towards particular Jewish communities." The lawsuit said his action "not only flagrantly flies directly in the face of scientific evidence" and a court order limiting what measures the state can take. It also "specifically singles out the Orthodox Jewish community in what has proven to be the latest extension of Governor Cuomo's streak of anti-Semitic discrimination," the lawsuit added.

Cuomo, who has said he has "respect and love" for the Orthodox community, told reporters Thursday that he was not targeting Orthodox Jewish communities. He said red zones are based on addresses of residences where more individuals are testing positive for COVID-19. He blamed a lack of local government enforcement for some in the Orthodox Jewish community failing to follow COVID-19 gathering restrictions since the spring. He noted houses of worship can at least open in red zones, where non-essential businesses cannot.

"The majority of Ultra Orthodox groups I've spoken with have been cooperative," he said. "There's a relatively small number that's uncooperative, and just believe they should be exempt from these government operations." Cuomo also said it seems the spread of new infections in clusters where he imposed restrictions has leveled off somewhat, though it remains higher than in the rest of the state. And the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus has dipped slightly, to 897 patients on Wednesday. The lawsuit comes nearly a week after federal judge in Brooklyn cited the state's interest in protecting public safety in ruling in the governor's favor in a lawsuit by rabbis and synagogues that argued the restrictions were unconstitutional.

In that lawsuit, brought by rabbis, leaders of synagogues and the national Orthodox Jewish group Agudath Israel, lawyers for Cuomo argued in court papers that "the right to practice religion freely does not include liberty to expose the community … to communicable disease." Those sentiments were echoed Thursday when New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, defended the governor's moves hours before a hearing in a lawsuit in which the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn fought restrictions. He said the state was trying to stop a "full-blown second wave" like those occurring worldwide.

"We cannot let that happen here. So if for a few weeks, we're asking people to do something exceptional to help stop a problem from growing and stop it from spreading, I think that's fair. And I think the court will understand," he said.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Bidens son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation to spread disinformation, according to a person familiar with the ma...

Virus surges in key battleground states as election nears

Rising coronavirus cases in key presidential battleground states a little more than two weeks before Election Day are the latest worry for election officials and voters fearing chaos or exposure to the virus at polling places despite months...

Trump, in reversal, approves California wildfire aid

U.S. President Donald Trump approved Californias request for additional wildfire recovery relief, reversing his administrations earlier denial after intervention from the states governor and a key Republican lawmaker. In an email, White Hou...

Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up President Donald Trumps policy, blocked by a lower court, to exclude people living in the U.S. illegally from the census count that will be used to allocate seats in the House of Representatives. N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020