Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in JK's Kathua

The Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire overnight by resorting to unprovoked firing on forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. According to official sources, 3,589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the LoC and International Border till October 6 this year compared to a total of 3,168 in 2019.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-10-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 15:17 IST
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in JK's Kathua
Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire overnight by resorting to unprovoked firing on forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. The firing in the Pansar-Manyari area started around 9.15 PM Friday and continued through the night, forcing the residents to take shelter in the underground bunkers, the officials said. They said BSF troops guarding the IB retaliated strongly. There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, they said. However, a barber shop suffered some damages, the officials said, adding the cross-border firing between the two sides stopped around 5.55 am.

A 48-year-old man o Manyari village received minor injures, the officials said. According to official sources, 3,589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the LoC and International Border till October 6 this year compared to a total of 3,168 in 2019. The highest 427 ceasefire violations took place in September followed by 411 in March and 408 in August, the sources said, adding July recorded 398 ceasefire violations, June and April (387 each), May (382), February (366) and January (367).

The sources said 62 ceasefire violations were reported in the first six days of this month..

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

PM Narendra Modi chair COVID-19 review meeting; cautions against complacency, calls for keeping up efforts to contain pandemic.

PM Narendra Modi chair COVID-19 review meeting cautions against complacency, calls for keeping up efforts to contain pandemic....

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 16 pc to Rs 7,703 crore in September quarter: Exchange filing.

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 16 pc to Rs 7,703 crore in September quarter Exchange filing....

Slovakia reports second-highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Slovakia registered its second-highest daily toll of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the Health Ministry said, as the country battles a second wave of infections. Eleven people also died from the disease on Friday, the highest number of fatal...

Gadkari suggests formation of state water grid in Maharashtra to overcome flood crisis

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has requested the Maharashtra government to take initiative for preparation of detailed project report for formation of State Water Grid to overcome the recurring flood crisis in the state, an official statement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020