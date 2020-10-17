Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Left Menu
. BOM1 MH-ACTOR-RAPE CASE Mumbai: Rape case filed against actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered a case against veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay and the former's wife Yogita Bali on a complaint of rape and cheating filed by a woman, an official said on Saturday.

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM1 MH-ACTOR-RAPE CASE Mumbai: Rape case filed against actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered a case against veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay and the former's wife Yogita Bali on a complaint of rape and cheating filed by a woman, an official said on Saturday. .

BOM2 MH-COURT-KANGANA Court orders probe against Kangana, her sister over tweets Mumbai: A court in Mumbai has asked the police to investigate a complaint lodged against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly trying to create communal tension through their tweets. . BOM3 MH-THAROOR Activists under detention for their words: Tharoor Pune: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said a large number of people, including activists Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj and Anand Teltumbde, are under detention for their words, although none of them is accused of hitting anyone or possessing a gun. .

BES2 MP-BYPOLLS-BULLET-CODING MP: Bhind cops stamp bullets with QR code to curb gun violence Bhopal: Ahead of the Assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, police in Bhind district have launched an initiative, under which bullets are being stamped with quick response (QR) codes to easily trace the shooter and to keep the use of guns in check, an official said.. .

Soccer-St Mirren v Motherwell game postponed due to COVID-19 cases

The Scottish Premiership game between St Mirren and Motherwell has been postponed because St Mirren did not have enough fit players due to COVID-19, the SPFL said on Saturday. St Mirren informed the Scottish Professional Football League the...

Bengaluru Police raids IPL betting sites, Rs 21 lakh seized

Bengaluru Police on Saturday raided four locations where betting on the ongoing IPL matches was being held and seized a total of Rs 21 lakhs in the operation.A sum of Rs 10,05,000 and 12 mobiles were seized from two accused during a raid in...

Trump heads to Michigan, Wisconsin in re-election campaign push

President Donald Trump takes his re-election push to Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday before launching a tour of western states to shore up support as national polls show him trailing his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Days after recovering ...

Lebanon's biggest Christian party says won't back Hariri for PM

Lebanons largest Christian political party said on Saturday it would not back the nomination of former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to lead a government to tackle a deep economic crisis, further complicating efforts to agree a new premier....
