Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM1 MH-ACTOR-RAPE CASE Mumbai: Rape case filed against actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered a case against veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay and the former's wife Yogita Bali on a complaint of rape and cheating filed by a woman, an official said on Saturday. .

BOM2 MH-COURT-KANGANA Court orders probe against Kangana, her sister over tweets Mumbai: A court in Mumbai has asked the police to investigate a complaint lodged against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly trying to create communal tension through their tweets. . BOM3 MH-THAROOR Activists under detention for their words: Tharoor Pune: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said a large number of people, including activists Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj and Anand Teltumbde, are under detention for their words, although none of them is accused of hitting anyone or possessing a gun. .

BES2 MP-BYPOLLS-BULLET-CODING MP: Bhind cops stamp bullets with QR code to curb gun violence Bhopal: Ahead of the Assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, police in Bhind district have launched an initiative, under which bullets are being stamped with quick response (QR) codes to easily trace the shooter and to keep the use of guns in check, an official said.. .