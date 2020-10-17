MP woman held for duping people with promises of cheap loans

A 45-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly cheating people after promising them to help in obtaining loans, police said

Rekha Raikwar collected "fees" between Rs 5000 to Rs25,000 from people with the promise of getting bank loans of up to Rs 10 lakh at low rates of interest for them, Ghamapurpolice station in-charge Dilip Shrivastava said

The police acted on a complaint lodged by one Ethan and alias Lalu Somyani, he said.