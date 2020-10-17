Hathras victim's family wants to shift to Delhi for security reasons

Left Menu
The brother of the 19-year-old Dalit woman told reporters on Saturday that the family wanted to shift to the national capital and continue their fight for justice there. "We want to shift to Delhi for security reasons," he said.

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 17-10-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 21:07 IST
The family of the Hathras victim, who died after allegedly being gangraped, wants to shift to Delhi from their village and fight their case there. The brother of the 19-year-old Dalit woman told reporters on Saturday that the family wanted to shift to the national capital and continue their fight for justice there.

"We want to shift to Delhi for security reasons," he said. The counsel of the family, Seema Kushwaha who appeared before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, had also told reporters that they wanted the case to be transferred out of Uttar Pradesh.

"The family wants the case to be transferred to Delhi or Mumbai," Kushwaha had said. The woman died at a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men at her village in UP's Hathras district on September 14.

There was an outrage over her hurried cremation in the village, with her family claiming that it was done against their wishes and they were not even allowed to bring the woman's body home one last time. Meanwhile, the SDM incharge of security of the family visited them on Saturday and inquired about the well being of the members SDM Anjali Gangwar assured them that they would be provided proper ration as well as fodder for their cattle, an official statement issued here said.

The head of the family had sought permission to go to his agricultural fields which he was allowed with police security, the statement added..

