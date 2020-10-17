Nagaland reports 94 new COVID-19 cases

Nagaland reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 30 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. Dimapur recorded 55 new cases each while 23 cases were recorded in Kohima, along with nine in Mon, three in Zunheboto, and two each in Mokokchung and Peren.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 62,212 new cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 74,32,681 on Saturday according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,95,087 active cases and 65,24,596 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 837 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,12,998. (ANI)

