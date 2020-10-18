Man arrested for killing estranged minor wife in Meghalaya
The incident took place near Hallidayganj village, they said. The girl's father, in a police complaint, said she was last seen with her husband Musibur Rehman, with whom she has been separated, two days ago, a police officer said. A murder case has been registered against Rehman with the Hallidayganj police station.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 17-year-old estranged wife and dumping her body in a stream in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place near Hallidayganj village, they said.
The girl's father, in a police complaint, said she was last seen with her husband Musibur Rehman, with whom she has been separated, two days ago, a police officer said. During interrogation, Rehman, a resident of Assam, confessed to killing his wife and led the police to the spot where he had dumped the body, which was then recovered, Superintendent of Police MGR Kumar said.
Further investigation is underway to find what had led to the murder, he said. A murder case has been registered against Rehman with the Hallidayganj police station.
