Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Transporter's minor son kidnapped for ransom found dead

"It is suspected that the boy was strangulated with a piece of cloth before the body was dumped in the canal, the official said. The police have got some clues about the culprits and efforts are underway to nab them, he said.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 18-10-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 14:17 IST
MP: Transporter's minor son kidnapped for ransom found dead

A 13-year-old boy, kidnapped three days back from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district by some persons for a ransom of Rs 2 crore, was found dead on Sunday, police said. The body of the boy, who was the son of a local transporter, was found floating in Bargi dam canal near Bichua village, located around 20 km from here, city Superintendent of Police Alok Sharma said.

A piece of cloth was found wrapped around the boys neck, he said. "It is suspected that the boy was strangulated with a piece of cloth before the body was dumped in the canal, the official said.

The police have got some clues about the culprits and efforts are underway to nab them, he said. The boy was kidnapped from Dhanvantari Nagar area here on Thursday when he went to buy some items from a shop near his home, the official said.

Later, his mother and father got ransom calls for Rs 2 crore and the callers warned them not to approach police, he added..

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Significant dip in Chhattisgarh unemployment rate in Sep: Data

Despite consistent disruption in economic activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh has declined to 2 per cent in September from 14.2 per cent in June. A state government release on Sunday cited the late...

Bolivians hope to restore political stability in Sunday presidential election

Bolivians head to the polls on Sunday in an election many hope can restore stability to an Andean country that was plunged into turmoil after a fraught and eventually voided vote last year, leaving the country in the hands of an interim pre...

Pollution may increase virus transmissibility making people more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts

Air pollution may increase transmissibility of the novel coronavirus making people more vulnerable to the disease and aggravating the COVID-19 situation, experts have said, while warning that those who have had the infection in the past may...

Maha: Rain-hit farmers stop minister's convoy, seek aid

Farmers suffering crop losses due to heavy rains stopped the convoy of Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar in Nanded district on Sunday and demanded that instead of survey tours, the government provide them immediate help. The farmers als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020