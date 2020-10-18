UP: Man shoots dead wife for more dowry, on the run

A 35-year-old woman was shot dead on Sunday allegedly by her husband after a heated argument over dowry demands at their house in Khatauli town here, police said. According to Circle Officer Ashish Pratap Singh, the body that had sustained bullet injuries was sent for a post-mortem while the accused husband is on the run.

The deceased has been identified as Khushnuma, wife of Firoz. The couple have two young children. As the woman's family members rushed to the place upon getting information, they staged a protest over the alleged murder.

The victim's family has alleged that Firoz had been harassing her for more dowry even though it had been more than 10 years since they got married. The protest is still underway. In another incident, police said a 30-year-old married woman was beaten to death by her husband for opposing his drinking habit on Saturday in a village in Budhana town.

The body of Pushpa (30) was later cremated without giving any information to her parents or the police at Sadruddin Nagar village. According to SHO S S Gill, a case of murder was lodged against the husband, Devender, who has since been arrested.

Police have collect samples of ashes from the cremation spot for further testing. According to family members of the deceased woman, the accused Devender is a habitual drinker and used to regularly beat up his wife for not allowing him to consume liquor.