Woman arrested in pickpocket case in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A woman was arrested on Sunday in a pickpocket case from September 3 when she allegedly stole Rs 1 lakh cash from another woman in Muzaffarnagar district, police said. Roshni was arrested in connection with the case and part of the stolen cash worth Rs 42,000 was recovered from her, Civil Lines police station SHO D K Tyagi said.

On September 3, Roshni got a lift from the victim in a rickshaw after she had had withdrawn Rs 1 lakh cash from a nearby ATM. Roshni threatened the woman and stole the cash, the SHO said, adding that a case was registered in this regard after the incident.