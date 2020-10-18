Boy beaten to death over monetary dispute in UP's Bulandshahr

A 16-year-old boy was beaten to death by a man in his village here after an argument broke out between the two over a monetary dispute, police said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Sumit Singh, a Class 9 student. With schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he ran a grocery shop in Mohammadpur village, they said.

Singh had lent some money to the accused, who also lives in the same village. An argument broke out between the two over the issue on Saturday and the accused beat up the boy, the police said. During the fight, Singh suffered a serious head injury and fell unconscious. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

The police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, they added. Kotwali police station incharge Narendra Kumar Sharma said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

He said no complaint has been received in the matter so far. A search was carried out in the village to nab the accused but he is absconding, the police said.

According to villagers, Singh's father works in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and is expected to arrive here by this evening. His mother has been keeping unwell..