Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elderly priest beaten to death by drunk man in UP

An elderly priest was allegedly beaten to death by a man who was in an inebriated condition after the octogenarian refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Sunday.

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 18-10-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 19:55 IST
Elderly priest beaten to death by drunk man in UP

An elderly priest was allegedly beaten to death by a man who was in an inebriated condition after the octogenarian refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Sunday. They said the incident took place on Saturday night in Gulaur village when the priest, Ramchandra Das (80), was returning from a neighbouring village.

The man came up to him in an inebriated state and asked for money. When the priest refused, he beat him up with a stick, and fled from the spot, police said. The priest was admitted to the district hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday. Angry villagers blocked the Azamgarh-Gorakhpur road, and kept the body there.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said that the accused was arrested on Saturday itself, and sent to jail..

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Ivorian opposition presidential candidate's home burned down

Assailants burned down the home of a leading opposition presidential candidate in eastern Ivory Coast while one of his partys offices came under attack elsewhere, witnesses said Sunday amid rising tensions two weeks before the election. A r...

30,000 candidates participated in written exam for recruitment in BSF, CISF in J-K and Ladakh

Around 30,000 candidates on Sunday participated in the written examination for recruitment in the Border Security Force BSF and the Central Industrial Security Force CISF in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a BSF spok...

Armenia, Azerbaijan blame each other for truce violations

Despite a second attempt at a cease-fire, Armenia and Azerbaijan traded accusations Sunday of violating the new truce in their destructive conflict over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The latest truce, which was announced Saturd...

Man held for duping people, including IPS officer, by creating fake IDs on Facebook

A 49-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a number of people, including an IPS officer, by creating their fake profiles on Facebook and asking for money from their family and friends, citing an emergency, police said on Sunda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020