Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Social media is also a hub for organising demonstrations and Nigerians are using it to collect money and food to feed protesters and support those who are arrested. Additionally, a group calling itself Anonymous has claimed to have hacked various government websites in recent days, and warned it will continue to hack government websites and Twitter accounts in order to aid the #EndSars movement.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 02:02 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 02:02 IST
Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

The Nigerian army will begin a two-month national exercise, it said on Saturday, while denying the move was part of any security response to recent widespread demonstrations against alleged police brutality. Operation Crocodile Smile would run across the country from Oct. 20 to Dec. 31, the first time the annual exercise, typically concentrated in the Delta region, will be nationwide, army spokesman Sagir Musa said.

The move comes just days after the army said it was ready to step in and restore order, but Musa said in a statement that the exercise "has no relationship with any lawful protest under any guise whatsoever". Nigerians demanding an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit and pressing for reforms and accountability have been rallying across the country.

The army had on Wednesday issued a statement warning what it termed "subversive elements and trouble makers" that it was "ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively". Protesters have been using Twitter and the #EndSars hashtag to spread photos and videos showing alleged police brutality. Social media is also a hub for organising demonstrations and Nigerians are using it to collect money and food to feed protesters and support those who are arrested.

Additionally, a group calling itself Anonymous has claimed to have hacked various government websites in recent days, and warned it will continue to hack government websites and Twitter accounts in order to aid the #EndSars movement. "The army hereby enjoins all law abiding Nigerians to go about their lawful activities unhindered as the exercise has nothing to do with ENDSARS protest, but a yearly event set out by the (army) in its efforts to ensuring safety and security of Nigeria and her citizens," Musa said in a statement.

Government officials have not responded to requests for comment on whether any websites were hacked, and Reuters could not independently confirm the claims. However Musa said the exercise would for the first time include cyber warfare training. "The exercise is deliberately intended to be all- encompassing to include cyber warfare exercises designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across the cyberspace," Musa said in the release.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

Science News Roundup: Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

The Nigerian army will begin a two-month national exercise, it said on Saturday, while denying the move was part of any security response to recent widespread demonstrations against alleged police brutality. Operation Crocodile Smile would ...

Guinea votes on third term for Conde amid voter-card concerns

Polls closed and counting began in Guinea on Sunday evening following a largely peaceful day in which voters decided whether to give 82-year-old President Alpha Conde a third mandate, made possible by a constitutional change in March.At lea...

South Africa's health minister tests positive for COVID-19

South Africas health minister, Zweli Mkhize, and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, his office said late on Sunday.I am now in quarantine at home and both my wife and I remain optimistic that we will fully recover from this virus, ...

Five policemen arrested in cattle theft case in Jharkhand

Five policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were arrested in Jharkhands Saraikela-Kharsanwa district for their alleged involvement in cattle theft, a senior officer said on Sunday. They were apprehended in the Adityapur police sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020