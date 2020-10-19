EU, UK Brexit negotiators to call around 1300 GMT

EU, UK Brexit negotiators to call around 1300 GMTReuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-10-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 13:17 IST
EU and UK Brexit negotiators, Michel Barnier and David Frost, will discuss continuing trade talks over the phone around 1300 GMT on Monday, a spokesman for the former said.
Britain said on Friday there was no point holding more talks on a new EU-UK trade pact from 2021 unless the bloc fundamentally changes its position. Barnier and Frost are to discuss on Monday when and how to restart the troubled talks.
