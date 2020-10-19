Left Menu
North-east Delhi violence: 60-year-old gets bail for 'satisfactory' conduct

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a 60-year-old man in connection with a case pertaining to north-east Delhi violence in February.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 13:38 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a 60-year-old man in connection with a case pertaining to north-east Delhi violence in February. While granting Sharif Khan bail in the case of violence in Khureji Khas area, after his conduct was found satisfactory during his interim-bail period, the court last Friday directed him not to leave Delhi and report to the investigating officer (IO) every two days. He has also been directed to give his, as well as a close family member's mobile phone number, to the IO.

"If the IO on a particular date calls the petitioner to visit him, he shall do so. If there is any change in the mobile number, the new number shall be given to the IO," the court said. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju told the court that according to the report of the IO, the conduct of the petitioner during an interim bail period of 45 days has been satisfactory. Raju also told the court that he has given his as well as his daughter's mobile number to the IO. He has also been reporting to the IO on a regular basis and has not indulged in any unlawful or illegal activity during the said period.

Taking note of the ASG's submission, Justice Prathiba M Singh granted regular bail to Khan who was accused of being a member of an unlawful assembly in the Khureji Khas area of North-east Delhi. The court also imposed certain conditions like he shall continue to live in his permanent residential address given to the IO and that the officer is free to verify it at any point in time. If there is any change in address, the IO shall be intimated and the said address shall also be verified.

Another condition is that his surrendered passport shall remain in the custody of the trial court. Also, the petitioner shall ensure that he does not indulge in any illegal or unlawful activity or contact any witnesses or any other persons who are the subject matter of the investigation in the present case and shall not indulge in any conduct so as to impede the investigation, the court directed.

The court added that the petitioner shall appear before the trial court as and when directed by the IO and shall fully cooperate with the investigation. Earlier the High Court had granted interim bail to Khan for a period of 45 days considering the overall facts and circumstances of this case, especially his age and the fact that he is a permanent resident of Delhi and poses no flight risk.

The court had also directed the Delhi Police to file a status report after monitoring the petitioner's conduct during the period of interim bail. Khan's advocate Badre Alam sought his bail on the ground of his age and submitted that most of the co-accused were released on either regular bail or interim bail. (ANI)

